Central Park Stranger Cuffed in Head Slamming Tree Ambush of Sunrise Walker: NYPD

The man wanted for pedaling away from a vicious sunrise attack of a woman walking in Central Park earlier this month has been apprehended, police announced Saturday.

Juan Garcia, 24, was picked up by police two weeks after the April 6 surprise attack near the park's reservoir. Officials say the Bronx man repeatedly bashed the woman's head up against a tree.

The 55-year-old woman was taking a morning walk when a stranger approached to strike up a conversation, police have said.

That conversation did not appear to go well, because the man proceeded to attack the woman around 6 a.m. Police say he took her head and smashed it against a nearby tree several times.

The man took off and reportedly jumped on a blue CitiBike and pedaled off on the 86th Street Transverse headed for the east side.

Police say the woman was picked up by medics and treated at a nearby hospital.

Garcia was arrested Friday night on an assault charge. Information for his attorney was not immediately known.