Central Park

NYPD searching for suspect in latest Central Park theft as police report surging robbery numbers

Within the more than 800 acres of Central Park, robberies are up 200% so far in 2024 with 30 occurring this year, compared to 10 at the same time last year, according to NYPD data.

By Jessica Cunnington

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for a suspect involved in a daring late night robbery in Central Park as the NYPD warns robberies in the beloved landmark locale are up 200%.

The latest robbery occurred at the plaza on the southeastern edge of the park at 59th Street and 5th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said three people were walking together when they were approached by a group of four, and one person within that approaching group simulated having a firearm. One of the suspects took a pair of AirPods and a chain, and as the group took off three were arrested, but one got away, according to police.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Police said no one was injured in the robbery, which is part of a troubling trend this year.

Within the more than 800 acres of Central Park, robberies are up 200% so far in 2024 with 30 occurring this year, compared to 10 at the same time last year, according to NYPD data.

"Multiple people surrounding people, robbing them knifepoint, gunpoint, sometimes just forcibly robbing people, so it’s a problem that we’ve got to get on top of," Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard tells NBC New York.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"It's scary," said Harry Lawton of Williamsburg. "It's awful and scary."

Local

Decision 2024 2 hours ago

RFK Jr. vows to win New York ballot battle

Jersey shore 9 hours ago

With Gillian's Wonderland Pier closing, what will become of its Ocean City Boardwalk location

The NYPD said it is increasing patrols, adding cameras throughout the park, and launching drones to cover more ground.

"You can't have a camera everywhere and see the whole place, however we’ve done it before ,and we expect to push these numbers back down and make sure people understand Central Park is safe," Sheppard said.

This article tagged under:

Central Park
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us