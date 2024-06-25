Manhunt underway for Central Park sunbather attacker

The search for a man who attacked a 21-year-old woman sunbathing alone in Central Park, tackling her to the ground in an attempted sexual assault, stretched into a second day Tuesday -- as park-goers stayed wary.

The attacker is described as being about 6 feet tall with a medium build and curly hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts.

According to police, the woman reported she had been sunbathing inside West 104th Street and West Drive early Monday afternoon when she saw a man approach her, exposing himself.

She tried to run, and he tackled her from behind, police say. She screamed and managed to fight him off. He ran south down West Driver.

NYPD patrol cars could be seen driving through the park throughout the afternoon Monday. A mobile command center was set up and crime scene tape went up around the area. Police said they are looking for witnesses and exterior cameras. Officers also used a drone to help search the park. Their efforts continue Tuesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital, police said. She was able to provide information to authorities, they said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.