Looking forward to seeing the leaves change and capture that perfect photo of Central Park in fall? Don't wait much longer, or else it could be gone.

Peak foliage arrived in parts of the famed Manhattan park earlier than expected this year, bringing out all the reds, oranges and yellows in October instead of the typical time of early November. More than 18,000 trees across the park are at or approaching peak fall color, according to the Central Park Conservancy.

"We are kind of an anomaly this year," said Lindsay Okarmus, director of the Central Park Conservancy’s Landscape Services.

So what caused the leaves in certain areas to change sooner than usual this year? Okarmus said cool nights combined with warm days made it happen.

"The amount of sunlight does impact the leaf color change," she said.

Central Park hasn't seen any measurable rain at in October, and it could become the first time New York City has gone an entire calendar month without measurable rain since records started being kept in 1860. That lengthy dry stretch has helped lead to the premature foliage.

Okarmus and her team of arborists at the Central Park Conservancy have an interactive map on their website, showing multiple sections of the park at peak levels more than a week ahead of schedule. That includes, Great Hill, the North Meadow, The Mall and Literary Walk, and the Hallett Nature Sanctuary in the southeastern portion of the park.

"Right now we are definitely in the peak time here at Hallett," she said.

But according to Okarmus, there is good news for procrastinators or those with busy schedules: Those who can't make it to Central Park before the end of October will still have a little bit of time to enjoy the seasonal views.

"There is still plenty of time to come out to the park — even what’s peak now should stay that way another week or two," she said.