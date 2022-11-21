central park

Central Park Officials Warn: Look Out for Bats on Ground, in Shock from Cold Weather

By NBC New York Staff

Central Park Conservancy

Officials are offering a warning to those going for a walk in Central Park: Watch your step, because you might step on a bat.

Officials say the bats are going into shock from the cold temperatures, and then falling from the trees.

While it may sounds strange, they said it is not all that uncommon.

The good news: The bats are OK. As it gets warmer during the day, the winged creatures eventually warm up and fly away.

The Parks Department recommends those who see one on the ground to not touch it -- just call 311 so park rangers can help the animal.

