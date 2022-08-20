Central Park Menace Hurts 2 in Morning Sucker-Punch Assault

A shocking surprise assault in Central Park has authorities searching for a sucker-puncher accused of hurting two people Saturday morning.

The man's victim had been sitting on a park bench near 62nd Street and Center Drive around 9:45 a.m. when he took the "unprovoked" punch, police said.

Authorities said the 34-year-old Columbia-native lives on Long Island.

As the assailant attempted to flee the scene of his attack, police said he pushed an 83-year-old woman to the ground, causing her to hit her head.

Both victims were expected to be OK.

Police had made no arrests by the evening, and were still searching for a man dressed in black.