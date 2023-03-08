Central Park Debuts New Cherry Blossom Tracker — and Warns Peak Bloom Will Come Early

New York City's most iconic park has debuted a new Cherry Blossom tracker map to help you identify all the must-see trees in the Manhattan space just before the peak.

The Central Park Conservancy, the nonprofit that oversees daily Central Park care and fundraising as well as capital work management, announced the interactive map on Wednesday. Its expert arborists take care of more than 170 tree species in the park daily and will provide real-time info on color peaks we supposedly can't get anywhere else.

"Ranging from deep magenta to pale pink to crisp white, Central Park’s cherry trees are a must-see in spring. Their blossoms are beautiful, but these flowers are fleeting—and with this year’s warm winter, they’re blooming much earlier than usual," the Conservancy said in a statement.

Peak bloom is typically in the last week of March, though as the Conservancy indicated, it is expected to come early this year. The Washington Post expects peak bloom to hit DC, home to the cherry blossom festival, before March 25 this season because of the rate at which the blooms have been developing (i.e. much faster than usual this season). Cold weather could slow the process down, though, and since we've got some heading our way, you've likely got time.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Central Park tracker (see the full map here) offers the following:

Where to Go: Based on six key locations, whether east or west of the Reservoir, overlooking Cherry Hill, or just south of the Great Lawns

Based on six key locations, whether east or west of the Reservoir, overlooking Cherry Hill, or just south of the Great Lawns When to Go: Based on the Conservancy's color-coded system outlining what areas are pre-peak, peak and post-peak

Based on the Conservancy's color-coded system outlining what areas are pre-peak, peak and post-peak What to See: From the graceful weeping boughs of the Higan to the delicate white blooms of the Yoshino

Central Park Conservancy A still image from the Central Park Conservancy's new Cherry Blossom tracker.

For those seeking a more off-the-beaten-path spot to enjoy cherry blossoms in the city, try The Green-Wood Cemetery.

The 478-acre cemetery in Brooklyn isn't just a national historic landmark. Fun fact: It was described as the borough's first public park long before Prospect Park came around and became so popular it inspired the creation of that expanse, as well as the one that would eventually become Central Park.

And it happens to be a superb place to see those gorgeous cherry blossoms, with nearly 200 of the beloved trees peppered throughout its landscape. Learn more here. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden has ample trees, too.