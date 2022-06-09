New York Public Library

Celebrating Summer at the NYPL: Free Book Giveaway For Kids and Teens

What's better than a free read?

By Liz McCarthy

Various shelves of books within a library
Getty Images

Beginning June 9th, the New York Public Library is giving away over 500,000 free books for everyone 18 and under at various branches for the summer.

Head to any library location in the Bronx, Manhattan or Staten Island to choose one of the many assorted books they are handing out, free of charge.

Kids and teens can also personalize their new book with a specially designed New York Public Library bookplate to stick inside the cover.

Select locations will have titles in Spanish and Chinese, in addition to English. Large print titles will also be available at certain locations as well.

The books were selected by New York Public Library's expert librarians with authors and characters that reflect the richly diverse city that is New York.

Learn more about the free book giveaway here.

This article tagged under:

New York Public LibraryManhattanBronxStaten Islandgiveaway
