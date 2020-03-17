St. Patrick's Day

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day During Social Distancing

The cancelation of this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade didn't stop the tri-state from getting in the spirit

NYC St Patrick's Day Parade

While the 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade may have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, many in the tri-state still found their own ways to celebrate amid social distancing.

In the early hours of St Patrick's Day, a group of about 10 people -- observing social distancing -- proudly marched with a small escort from the Fighting 69th regiment from 26th Street to St Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan to preserve the 259-year tradition of marching on the streets of New York City, the St. Patrick's Day Foundation chairman said. Following a blessing outside St Patrick's Cathedral, a slightly smaller group then marched on the sidewalk the entire route to 82nd Street.

Photos: Celebrating St. Pat’s Day During Social Distancing

We asked for your photos and videos of your social distancing celebrations from around the tri-state, too, and this is what you sent in. If you have more pictures, send them to us at tips@nbcnewyork.com

Celebrating on Long Island with some Irish dancing.
St. Patrick's Day with green hand sanitizer in Englewood.

