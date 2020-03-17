Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day During Social Distancing

While the 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade may have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, many in the tri-state still found their own ways to celebrate amid social distancing.

In the early hours of St Patrick's Day, a group of about 10 people -- observing social distancing -- proudly marched with a small escort from the Fighting 69th regiment from 26th Street to St Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan to preserve the 259-year tradition of marching on the streets of New York City, the St. Patrick's Day Foundation chairman said. Following a blessing outside St Patrick's Cathedral, a slightly smaller group then marched on the sidewalk the entire route to 82nd Street.

Photos: Celebrating St. Pat’s Day During Social Distancing

We asked for your photos and videos of your social distancing celebrations from around the tri-state, too, and this is what you sent in. If you have more pictures, send them to us at tips@nbcnewyork.com