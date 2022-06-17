Celebrating Juneteenth In NYC and Around the Tri-State Area: Your Event Guide

Juneteenth celebrations are taking place all across the five boroughs and the tri-state area this weekend in honor of the recently recognized federal holiday.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation was brought to enslaved people in Texas — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued it.

This year will be the second one that the United States has recognized the day as a federal holiday.

Here are some upcoming events honoring this year's celebration:

Manhattan

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth

Duffy Square, Broadway between 45th & 47th Streets, Midtown, Sunday, 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Black performers, and allies, from a variety of Broadway shows will perform their own works, including song, dance, and poetry as well as live music.

Juneteenth March/5K Run/Walk/Roll

Begins at the Engineers Gate on 90th Street & 5th Ave, Sunday, 12 to 2 p.m.

Cost: Payment is optional for registration, $25 donation is recommended

Originally founded as The Juneteenth March back in 2020, a peaceful march from Harlem to City Hall, it highlighted the wide range of injustices and lack of reform for Black residents in New York City and across the United States. The march has since evolved into the Juneteenth March/5K Run/Walk/Roll. Following its change of purpose, all proceeds are now donated towards funding for The Harlem Community Center, which is a community center that offers services from more than 30 community-based organizations.

Celebrating Black LGBTQIA+ Creatives at "The Center"

7th Avenue and Greenwich Avenue, Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center (commonly called “The Center”) has been known as a safe space and resource hub for the LGBTQIA+ community since 1983. They are continuing their Pride Month celebrations with Black of Center: a Juneteenth Block Festival featuring Black LGBTQIA+ artists, storytellers, small businesses, vendors, as well as interactive activities like art workshops, readings, musical sets by DJ Jamz, and discussion boards from members of the community.

The Big Payback Screening at The Apollo

235 W 125th Street, Sunday, screening begins at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

There will be a free community screening of Color Farm’s THE BIG PAYBACK, co-directed by Erika Alexander and Whitney Dow.

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Marcus Garvey Park, Friday, screening begins at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

This Friday Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) will return to the Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage to open their season of shows in neighborhood parks, commemorating Juneteenth.

Brooklyn

13th Annual Juneteenth NY 2022 Festival

Linden Park on Linden Blvd. & Vermont St. in East New York, June 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Prospect Park at the Main Entrance – Lafayette Memorial – Prospect Park W & 9th Street, Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., online, Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

This three day festival begins Friday. Health & Wellness Day “Mind, Body & Soul” is the first event when the celebration kicks off its virtual summit on Friday and continues in person throughout the rest of the weekend with performances from local talent, and vendors featuring a selection of local, Black-owned restaurants. There will be basketball clinics with The Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty, a fashion exhibition and more.

Honoring Juneteenth

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Prospect Heights, Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Brooklyn Museum is honoring Juneteenth with a full day of activities. Since Juneteenth coincides with Fathers Day, this year's event will feature activities for the whole family.

New York City Juneteenth/Freedom Day Celebration at Grand Army Plaza

10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238, at the steps of the Brooklyn Public Library, Sunday, photo op and press conference at 9 a.m., celebration and festivities 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

The family-friendly event will include spoken word performers, poets and musicians.

Queens

André De Shields is Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd, Flushing, Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $40; $30 members & seniors; $20 students; $10 children younger than 12

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner and Hadestown star André De Shields performs an excerpt from his self-made solo work and one-man show “Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory.”

Juneteenth Storytime

Queens Public Library, Richmond Hill, 118-14 Hillside Avenue, Richmond Hill, Saturday, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Children and caregivers are welcomed to the Queens Public Library for a special storytime to learn more about Juneteenth through picture books.

The Princess and the Frog Screening at the Museum of the Moving Image

Museum of the Moving Image , 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria, Friday to Sunday: Friday 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Cost: $15; $11 seniors 65 and older and students over 18; $9 ages 3-17

The Museum of the Moving Image is celebrating Juneteenth with a movie showing that celebrates Black heritage including screenings of the 2009 Disney animated film The Princess and the Frog, which features the first African American Disney princess, Tiana.

The Bronx

2nd Annual Juneteenth Family Day

Pelham Bay Park, Middletown Road & Stadium Avenue, Bronx, Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

This event is family friendly and includes events such as arts and crafts, face painting, live performances, and more.

Juneteenth Celebration and Ceremony at Van Cortland Park Alliance

Van Cortlandt Park, 242nd Street and Broadway, Bronx, Monday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Van Cortlandt Park Alliance is commemorating Juneteenth with performances, including music and spoken word. After the performances, you can follow in a procession with drums to the Enslaved African Burial Ground for a libation ceremony, honoring the memory of the enslaved people.

Staten Island

Juneteenth Freedom Parade

Lineup starts at 85 Snug Harbor Rd. at 8:30 a.m. and step off is at 10 a.m., Saturday

Cost: Free

The Jubilee Collective will host the first Juneteenth Freedom Parade on Saturday. All are welcome to share in the jubilation to watch or walk in the parade.

Juneteenth Celebration Active Performance

The Staten Island Children’s Museum on Sunday, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Grammy-nominated music and social justice artist Fyütch will perform behind the Museum on the South Meadow of Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden as part of the Juneteenth Freedom Festival organized by the Jubilee Collective in celebration of Juneteenth.

New Jersey

NEWARK: Newark Museum of Art Juneteenth Festival in Honor of Harriet Tubman

Washington Park (which will soon be renamed Harriet Tubman Square), across the street from the NMOA (49 Washington St., Newark), Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Newark Museum of Art is hosting an outdoor festival in honor of Harriet Tubman where guests can decorate ceramic tiles that will then be used to create the Harriet Tubman Monument in Washington Park. Jacari Harris, executive director of the George Floyd Foundation, will speak, and performances by Black artists and dancers are scheduled throughout the day.

MAPLEWOOD: MAPSO Juneteenth Festival

Memorial Park (580 Valley St.), Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

MAPSO (Maplewood & South Orange) will host a festival including readings and performances by Ras Heru, Donyah Michelle, Rachelle Parker, SOMA Justice, Jané, Autumn Jones and more. A fireworks show will end the night.

BLOOMFIELD: Black-Owned Business Festival

Between Bloomfield and Glenwood Avenues and Lackawanna, Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Black-owned businesses will be celebrated at Bloomfield’s 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration. Throughout the day, visitors will participate in live inspiration services, dance classes and musical performances. Hair stylists from the area will pay homage to Madam CJ Walker in The Giveback Hair Show.

Connecticut

WEST HAVEN: West Haven Celebrates Juneteenth

Brent Watt Park, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

The city of West Haven is celebrating Juneteenth with an event featuring local vendors, music, food and a talent showcase. Learn about the history behind Juneteenth and celebrate with residents and local officials.

OLD LYME: Jazz & Poetry Event: Juneteenth Celebration

Florence Griswold Museum, Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Juneteenth celebration takes place on the grounds of the Museum and features music by the Nat Reeves Jazz Quartet and readings by the Witness Stones Poets Marilyn Nelson, Kate Rushin, Rhonda Ward, and Antoinette Brim-Bell who created a tribute in verse to those remembered with Lyme Street plaques which mark former sites of enslavement and indentured servitude.

ENFIELD: Juneteenth Festival Celebration

Enfield Town Green, Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

UJIMA African American Alliance is hosting a Juneteenth festival.

Rockland County

HAVERSTRAW: The Juneteenth Celebration

Clinton Street, Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Haverstraw African American Connection is hosting their 7th annual Juneteenth celebration. There will be a parade, food, vendors, a kids zone, and live music with special musical guest, Mietta Stancil-Farrar.

SPRING VALLEY: ForTheCulture Juneteenth Fest

Memorial Park, Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

The ForTheCulture Foundation will host an event that will feature entertainment from local talent, food & drinks, as well as games & activities for the entire family to enjoy.

For more information on Juneteenth and related news, click here.