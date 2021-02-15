Listeria

CDC Issues Warning for Cheeses Linked to Northeast Listeria Outbreak

Two people in the tri-state area have been hospitalized linked to a Listeria outbreak across four states in the northeast

Listeria
Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a Listeria outbreak linked to fresh and soft cheeses that have sent at least seven people to the hospital.

Health officials say Hispanic-style cheeses like queso fresco, queso blanco and queso panela are likely a source of the outbreak but the agency has yet to identify a specific type or brand making people sick.

Among those reporting Listeria symptoms are a person in New York and another in Connecticut, the CDC said in its online release. Their exact locations weren't released.

News

Storm Team 4 Feb 14

Ice Storm Threat Tonight With Dangerous Roads Conditions, Power Outages Likely

In Memoriam 3 hours ago

Hundreds Pay Respects to Actor Cicely Tyson at Her Viewing

The other five hospitalizations were reported in Maryland and Virginia.

People at risk for severe Listeria illness like pregnant women and adults age 65 and older should avoid these cheese products.

Listeria can cause common food poisoning symptoms like nausea and diarrhea.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ListeriaNew YorkConnecticutCDC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us