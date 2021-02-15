CDC Issues Warning for Cheeses Linked to Northeast Listeria Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a Listeria outbreak linked to fresh and soft cheeses that have sent at least seven people to the hospital.

Health officials say Hispanic-style cheeses like queso fresco, queso blanco and queso panela are likely a source of the outbreak but the agency has yet to identify a specific type or brand making people sick.

Among those reporting Listeria symptoms are a person in New York and another in Connecticut, the CDC said in its online release. Their exact locations weren't released.

The other five hospitalizations were reported in Maryland and Virginia.

People at risk for severe Listeria illness like pregnant women and adults age 65 and older should avoid these cheese products.

Listeria can cause common food poisoning symptoms like nausea and diarrhea.