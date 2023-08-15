A Jersey Shore arcade dispute escalated to the point where police in Cape May County said a woman threw a "skee ball" at a child's head.

The "woman in the white dress" was captured on camera throwing a ball from the Lane Master arcade bowling game at a child, police said, while releasing the video Monday.

"She was involved in a disagreement with another patron of the arcade," police wrote on Facebook. "As a result, she throws a skee ball at the other party that ends up striking a child in the back of the head."

In the video, the woman is seen standing near a child and appearing to talk to the child while standing near the Skee-Ball and bowling machines. The two then approach a bowling machine, the woman appears to swipe a card to play the game and then can be seen throwing a ball in the air toward people standing to the left of the machine.

Someone can be seen then handing the woman back the ball before that person and at least one other person appear to say something to the woman in white. As the adults talk to each other, the child can be seen picking up the ball and continuing to play the bowling game while another child approaches the woman. The woman and children then walk away.

Police didn't reveal where or exactly when the incident took place.

Investigators did, however, include a photo of the woman with a group of other people they say "that appear to know her."

"Anyone with information about the incident or identity of any of the subjects is encouraged to contact the Cape May Police Department Detectives at 609-884-9507," police said.

