A man wearing sunglasses was captured on camera swiping a generator from a South Jersey Halloween light show, police in Gloucester County said.

"Everyone loves Glow, the Halloween drive-thru light show, but unfortunately, it was the victim of a theft. On Friday morning, a generator valued at $5,000, used to help power the show, was stolen right off the property in broad daylight," Washington Township police said in an Oct. 28, 2024, Facebook post.

The thief was seen wheeling the pricey generator into a "bluish-colored Chevrolet Avalanche," police said. Surveillance video at a nearby Wawa captured the man's face -- behind those sunglasses.

Glow - the Spooky Speedway is a drive-thru Halloween light show attraction taking you a trip along Route 66 that NBC10's Neil Fischer took a ride through just last week.

Washington Township police asked people who recognize the suspect to contact Detective Franchi (MJFranchi@pd.twp.washington.nj.us) or Detective Barnett (mnbarnett@pd.twp.washington.nj.us) at 856-589-0330.

