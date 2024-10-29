Gloucester County

Caught on Cam: Man steals generator from NJ Halloween light show, police say

Wawa surveillance images capture the thief Washington Township, New Jersey, police say stole a $5,000 generator from Glow - the Spooky Speedway in Gloucester County

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man wearing sunglasses was captured on camera swiping a generator from a South Jersey Halloween light show, police in Gloucester County said.

"Everyone loves Glow, the Halloween drive-thru light show, but unfortunately, it was the victim of a theft. On Friday morning, a generator valued at $5,000, used to help power the show, was stolen right off the property in broad daylight," Washington Township police said in an Oct. 28, 2024, Facebook post.

The thief was seen wheeling the pricey generator into a "bluish-colored Chevrolet Avalanche," police said. Surveillance video at a nearby Wawa captured the man's face -- behind those sunglasses.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=935307095288524&id=100064277276077&mibextid=QwDbR1&rdid=iTUrppK8rVToHpuW

Glow - the Spooky Speedway is a drive-thru Halloween light show attraction taking you a trip along Route 66 that NBC10's Neil Fischer took a ride through just last week.

NBC10's Neil Fischer takes a Halloween light-up trip along Route 66 with the Glow! - The Spooky Speedway event in Washington Township, Gloucester County. Organizers say its the largest synchronized display of its kind in the country.
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Washington Township police asked people who recognize the suspect to contact Detective Franchi (MJFranchi@pd.twp.washington.nj.us) or Detective Barnett (mnbarnett@pd.twp.washington.nj.us) at 856-589-0330.

Local

Westchester County 2 hours ago

Schools closed, residents shelter in place amid manhunt for Westchester gunman

New Jersey 19 hours ago

4 charged in murder of Cumberland County detective who was killed inside NJ home

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Gloucester CountyNew Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us