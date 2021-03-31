Catching Up with Curtis Stone

Chef Curtis Stone dishes on “Field Trip” and reimagined restaurants with Jacque Reid.

Steamed Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

Serves: 6 to 8

Prep Time: 5 minutes, plus 4 hours resting time

Cook Time: 2 hours

Make-Ahead: Toffee sauce can be made up to 2 days ahead, covered and refrigerated. Rewarm before serving.

Ingredients

Toffee Cake:

1 1/2 cups dates, pitted and coarsely chopped

1 tsp. baking soda

6 tbs. unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for brushing pan

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

2 cups packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs, beaten to blend

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Toffee Sauce:

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

7 tbs. unsalted butter

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

Method

To make toffee cake:

In medium bowl, mix dates and baking soda. Pour 1 1/4 cups boiling water over dates and stir to mix. Let dates soak for 4 hours. Generously coat 6x6x3-inch square pan or 8-inch round cake pan with butter and refrigerate. In small bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt. In bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with paddle, beat sugar and 6 tbs. butter on medium speed, scraping down sides as needed, for 2 minutes, or until pale and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix until blended. Reduce speed to low, mix in flour mixture and then date mixture, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Pour batter into prepared pan. Wrap pan tightly with plastic wrap. Place Airfry/Steam Plate inside Frying Basket of Curtis Stone Airfryer Steamer. Place wrapped pan onto plate. Select Steam mode and steam pudding for 2 hours, or until a tester inserted into center of cake comes out clean and cake springs back gently when pressed. It will be necessary to reset timer and refill water tank after first hour. Carefully transfer hot pan to cooling rack. Remove plastic wrap and invert cake onto a cake plate.

Meanwhile, to make toffee sauce and serve: