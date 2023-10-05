Catch New York's flagship coffee festival this weekend

Coffee lovers unite!

If you're looking to expand your caffeine horizons and immerse yourself in the world of coffee, look no further than the New York Coffee Festival.

In addition to the nearly 100 vendors offering coffee tastings and tech, there will be live music as well as demonstrations from Latte Art Live. Java fans can expect a latte art tournament where 32 baristas will go head-to-head for a $1,000 grand prize.

And you can be part of the latte art fun too. Take part in 30-minute-long hands-on workshops, where professionals will teach you the skills and techniques you need to know.

Expand your taste buds with the "Sensory Experience," where you can learn how to identify different flavor profiles. Through a brief meditation led by F+B Therapy, you will get the opportunity to enhance the olfactory and gustatory connection. This year's theme is BITTER SWEET, exploring the symbiosis between chocolate and coffee.

Don't forget to stop by the street food market, where you can choose from foods like empanadas, Australian sausage rolls, Banh-Mi and even truffled popcorn.

And if that wasn't enough, take things slow at the Coffee Art Project exhibit, which focuses on elements usually found around cafes and coffee shops - including mugs, bags and signs.

One-hundred percent of the profits will be donated to Project Waterfall, a NYC-based charity delivering life-changing water projects in coffee-growing regions.

This three-day event begins October 6 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan.

Learn more about this festival here.