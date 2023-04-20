Cat Rescuers Can Sign Up For Free Feline Spay and Neuter Appointments: Details Here

What to Know The Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition (BBAWC) announced in a release Thursday that they will be hosting two Spayathon weekends on May 6-7 and June 2-4.

The services will be provided at both the Brooklyn Cat Cafe and Park Slope Veterinary Center, as part of the BBAWC Rescue Clinic.

The Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition (BBAWC) announced in a release Thursday that they will be hosting two Spayathon weekends on May 6-7 and June 2-4.

The up-to 400 cats that receive services through this woman-run volunteer organization will be provided “a brief veterinary exam, rabies vaccine, FVRCP vaccine, flea and worm treatment, and microchip.”

It’s possible by a grant delivered from the Regina Bauer Frankenberg Foundation.

BBAWC says this is a prevalent need in NYC, with around 1,500 cat rescuers vying for approximately 1,200 spay or neuter appointments each month that are offered for free by others around the city.

BBAWC and Brooklyn Cat Cafe Executive Director Anne Levin says, “If you want to stop the proliferation of homeless cats on the streets of New York City, then small rescues need institutional and financial support, including access to low-cost spay/neuter services.”

There’s estimated to be hundreds of thousands of homeless cats in New York City, and independent rescues saw their intakes jump by 14% from 2019 to 2021.

Here’s how you can take part in these Spayathon weekends:

The services will be provided at both the Brooklyn Cat Cafe and Park Slope Veterinary Center, as part of the BBAWC Rescue Clinic. The latter location is being loaned to BBAWC for the Spaython, and the former is a “community adoption and rescue space” operated by the non-profit.

You can book an appointment for the June weekend starting on May 2 at 9:00 a.m.

The May Spayathon is still open for waitlist spots on their website. Just click “Book an Appointment Here.”