1 Dead in 3-Car Brooklyn Bridge Fire

One person is dead in a 3-car fire that broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge. (Published 3 hours ago)

One person is dead and five people have been injured in a three-car fire on the Brooklyn Bridge, police say. The bridge was initially closed due to the deadly fire, but has since reopened lanes.

The blaze broke out about 7:14 a.m and was put out before 8 a.m. Four cars were involved in an accident and three cars erupted in flames, officials said.

Dramatic Video Shows Cars Ablaze on Brooklyn Bridge

Video from the bridge during the fire showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the three cars. Commuter Steven Miller came across the accident, and video he shot shows two cars in a ball of flames on the bridge, black smoke pouring into the sky. In the video, another commuter is heard saying he thought he saw a person in one of the vehicles.

Traffic was affected on and around the bridge for hours, with some drivers stuck on the bridge for more than two hours.

