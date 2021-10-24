New York City

Man's Legs Pinned Between Cars Outside Midtown Hotel After Brake Unlocks: Police

Two cars pinned a man in Midtown after an emergency brake unlocked.

A man suffered serious leg injuries in an incident outside a Midtown hotel Sunday after a car's emergency brake unlocked, police say.

According to the NYPD, the man was attempting to load the trunk of a Porsche parked outside a hotel when the car behind him rolled into him.

The collision happened around 11 a.m. outside Le Meridien Hotel on West 57th Street.

Police say the car rolled into the man after its emergency brake became unlocked, crushing his legs between the two cars.

The man is expected to survive. So far, there's no word of any criminal charges.

