Carriage Horse Euthanized After Collapsing in Central Park

A protest is planned for Sunday following the tragic death of a carriage horse in New York City's Central Park.

Disturbing video captured by a pedicab driver shows the moment a horse collapsed in Central Park.

The incident occurred in the park on Saturday just before 1 p.m., when the driver recorded the horse collapse repeatedly.

The Historic Horse-Drawn Carriages of Central Park confirmed late Saturday that the horse suffered from a cardiac issue and was "humanely euthanized."

"Instead of calling a qualified vet, to help this horse, several carriage drivers tied him up with ropes, shoved, pulled him into a trailer and they took him back to the stable, said Edita Birnkrant, executive director of NYCLASS (New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets).

Birnkrant said carriage horses are overworked, under cared for, and put in dangerous situations every day with no accountability when things like this happen.

NYCLASS plans to protest the carriage driver's treatment of the horse Sunday afternoon.