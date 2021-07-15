Carbon Monoxide Leak at NY Camp Sends 53 to Hospitals

Nearly five dozen people were taken to hospitals Thursday following a carbon monoxide leak at an Orthodox Jewish boys' camp in New York's Schoharie County, which is about 30 miles west of Albany, local emergency officials say.

Those transported included both children and camp staffers, though none of those taken to hospitals were said to have been seriously hurt, Schoharie County Office of Emergency Management Michael Hartzel told News 4.

A faulty water heater appears to be to blame for the leak on the boys' campus of The Zone, a campground run by Lakewood, New Jersey-based Oorah, a nonprofit organization that helps Jewish kids and their families, officials said.

More than a dozen rescue squads were part of the multi-agency response to the leak, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m. It was confined to one building and has since been resolved, Hartzel said.

Wendy Kirwin, a spokesperson for The Zone, which operates the camp, said the building where the leak happened housed some staff members and that emergency services responded quickly. Those affected by the leak are receiving appropriate medical care and monitoring, Kirwin said.

"Safety is of course our top priority. The source of the leak was resolved and we are conducting inspections to ensure there is no further risk in this building or elsewhere on our grounds," her statement continued. "We are grateful to all the local emergency responders for their assistance and support."

It wasn't immediately clear if there were operational carbon monoxide detectors in the building affected by the leak. No further details were immediately available.