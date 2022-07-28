Child Safe After Car Stolen from Outside NJ Ice Cream Shop: Police

A child has been found safe after the mother said her car was stolen from out front of a New Jersey ice cream shop with the child inside, according to police.

The car was parked outside a Carvel on Elmore Avenue in Elizabeth around 7:30 p.m., police said. Leaving the car on, the mother briefly went in the shop.

That's when whoever stole the car struck, hopping in and taking off. The mother initially said that the child was inside, but Elizabeth police later said that the child was found safe, after the mother forgot she left the child with a family member.

Police are investigating, and are still looking for the missing car.