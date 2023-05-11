Car Trouble Near Times Square Ends in $100,000 Jewelry Heist: Police

A man changing a tire near Times Square became the victim of quite the heist, when three people worked together to steal about $100,000 in diamonds from his car, according to police.

The 55-year-old man was replacing a tire on his vehicle on West 47th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue on April 28, police said Wednesday. As he was doing so, a man came up to him and started a conversation.

While those two were talking and the victim was distracted, another man went up to the vehicle and allegedly took a suitcase from the back seat of the car, as a woman served as a lookout. Inside that suitcase was about $100,000 worth of diamonds and jewelry, according to police.

The three took off soon after and grabbed a taxi, police said. They were last seen by the Queensboro Bridge and are still on the run.

Each of the three suspects is believed to be in their 30s and between 5'4" and 5'8", according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.