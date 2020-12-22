Car Stuck in Snow Prompts Shooting Into NYC Building: Police

Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting tied to a car stuck in snow in the Bronx earlier this week, authorities say.

The chaos started when a 46-year-old resident of a building near East 167th and Tiffany streets heard a noise from outside and looked out his window, police say. It was around 1:15 a.m. Monday; he saw three men in a parked car rocking back and forth trying to get out of a snowbank.

Cops say the victim's vehicle was nearby and the man worried the trio would hit it -- so he went outside to confront the others. They started arguing and the confrontation escalated. The victim and at least one suspect went in inside.

Then, one man emerges from the building and hands another man something before running off as a third man watches from the street, surveillance video shows. That "something" appears to be a gun; the man holding it opens the building door and fires inside. He then runs off one way while the man who had been in the street flees in the other direction, the video shows.

The victim was shot in the foot; he was treated at a hospital and released. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.