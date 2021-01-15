Car Strikes Police Cruiser on Long Island, Smashes Into Home Before Catching Fire

A vehicle slammed into a police cruiser on Long Island, then careened into a nearby house before igniting on fire, according to police.

The SUV was heading eat on Woods Road in North Babylon when it crashed into the marked Suffolk County police car that was crossing at the intersection of Elkton Lane just before 2 p.m. Friday, county police said.

After hitting the police car, the SUV went into a house — and then caught fire, police said. The flames quickly spread to the house. Fortunately, the fire was doused with no injuries to anyone inside the home.

The police officer inside the cruiser was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, according to county police. The driver of the SUV was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made, nor did police indicate anything criminal had transpired. An investigation is ongoing.