Car Strikes 2 NYPD Cops, Suspected Target Shoplifter in Manhattan Chase

Two NYPD officers chasing a suspected Target shoplifter in Manhattan were hit by a car, along with the alleged thief, just outside the retailer's parking lot, authorities say.

Cops were alerted to a robbery in progress at the Target on West 225th Street in Marble Hill just after 7 p.m. Thursday and encountered the suspect outside the store. They started to chase him, officials said.

The suspect tried to run across West 225th Street, and as the officers tried to apprehend him, all three were hit by a Honda. The vehicle stayed at the scene. The two officers, 23-year-old and 33-year-old cops, were taken to a hospital with leg injuries and are expected to be OK. The alleged thief, a 45-year-old Bronx man, was hurt more severely.

Police say he was hospitalized in critical condition with body trauma and internal injuries. He was later charged with a series of crimes, including aggravated assault on a police officer, robbery and reckless endangerment.

It wasn't clear if he was expected to survive his injuries, nor was it known if he had an attorney.

Police say the 53-year-old Honda driver was cited for failure to use due care. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

