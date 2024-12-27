Car split in half in fatal crash in New Britain, Conn.

One person was killed in a violent crash in New Britain Friday morning, according to police.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Allen Street and Atlantic Street.

A car slammed into a utility pole, killing the man who was driving, police said. The driver was the only one in the car.

Images from the scene showed the car split in half.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.