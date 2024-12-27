New Britain

Car split in half in fatal crash in New Britain, Conn.

NBC Connecticut

One person was killed in a violent crash in New Britain Friday morning, according to police.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Allen Street and Atlantic Street.

A car slammed into a utility pole, killing the man who was driving, police said. The driver was the only one in the car.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Images from the scene showed the car split in half.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us