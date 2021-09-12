Car Smashes Into Long Island Salon Storefront Injuring 6: Police

Half a dozen people were injured Sunday after a car sailed through the front of a salon in a Long Island community, local police said.

The Great Neck business suffered significant damage when a car smashed into the building around 1 p.m., police in Nassau County said.

At least six people had minor injuries -- it wasn't clear if anyone was transported to a hospital.

Police officials have not released additional details surrounding the cause of the crash or if the driver would face any criminal charges.