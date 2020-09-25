thornwood

Car Plunges Off Parking Embankment Into School Bus Lot in Westchester County

At least one person was transported by medical personnel to the hospital after a vehicle flew off an embankment and into the back of a parked school bus in Westchester County.

The crash occurred near Franklin Avenue in Thornwood around 4:20 p.m., according to Mt. Pleasant Police.

Medical personnel were seen carrying at least one person away from the scene on a stretcher.

It didn't appear as though anyone was on the school bus at the time of the crash. The bus was parked alongside several at others at what appears to be a parking lot for school buses.

