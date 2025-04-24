Waterbury

Four dead after car crashes into market in Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people have died after a car crashed into a store in Waterbury Thursday morning, causing part of the building to collapse and closing streets in the area.

The crash happened on Cherry Street near Maple Avenue around 12:47 a.m. A sign near the building says Hernandez Market.

Police said four people were in the vehicle.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Three died at the scene and the fourth later died at the hospital, police said.

No one was inside the building.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The car appeared to have rolled over and crashed into the front of the market on Cherry Street. Part of the market collapsed on top of the car.

Cherry Street will remain closed from East Main Street to Walnut Street until further notice as police investigate.

Local

Wildfires 1 hour ago

Smoke from growing NJ wildfire impacting air quality in NYC area

Columbia University 15 hours ago

Columbia University students plan to build tent encampments this week, sources say

Waterbury police said they are working to identify the people who died in the crash and to notify their family members.

Four people have died after a car crashed into a store in Waterbury. Police told us what they know so far.

Police said the vehicle was coming off Baldwin Street onto Cherry Street when the crash happened and, based on the preliminary investigation, the vehicle does not appear to have been stolen.

Utility companies responded to the scene.

Emergency crews were at the scene, removing the car from the building.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us