Staten Island

Car Crashes Into Staten Island High School Before Bursting Into Flames, Killing Driver

Police tape
Getty Images

A fiery car crash at a New York City high school killed a driver late Tuesday night, according to police.

Authorities say the driver of a 2020 Dodge Challenger was going southbound on Manor Road in Staten Island at high speed around 11:30 p.m. when he lost control and crashed into the wall of Susan E. Wagner High School. The vehicle was overturned and engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived following a 911 call, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After the FDNY extinguished the car fire, first responders pulled out a man with burn trauma from the inside. The Medical Examiner will have to confirm the identity of the man, police said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Buildings said there was no significant damage to the school building.

Local

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

NYC Probation Official Sentenced for Child Porn Charges

New Jersey 3 hours ago

NJ Mother, 2 Kids Killed After Landlord Didn't Change Locks, Lawsuit Alleges

The NYPD's Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the cause of the crash. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Staten Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us