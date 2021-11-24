Car Crashes Into Staten Island High School Before Bursting Into Flames, Killing Driver

A fiery car crash at a New York City high school killed a driver late Tuesday night, according to police.

Authorities say the driver of a 2020 Dodge Challenger was going southbound on Manor Road in Staten Island at high speed around 11:30 p.m. when he lost control and crashed into the wall of Susan E. Wagner High School. The vehicle was overturned and engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived following a 911 call, police said.

After the FDNY extinguished the car fire, first responders pulled out a man with burn trauma from the inside. The Medical Examiner will have to confirm the identity of the man, police said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Buildings said there was no significant damage to the school building.

The NYPD's Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the cause of the crash. No other information was immediately available.