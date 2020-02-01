Franklin Township

Car Crashes Into Parked Trailer in NJ, Killing Driver: Police

Lt. Matt DeCesari said dense fog covered the area at the time, but police don't know whether that was a factor in the crash

  • A car veered off the side of a road in New Jersey and crashed into a parked trailer, killing the driver, police said
  • The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday in Gloucester County's Franklin Township
  • Police said dense fog covered the area at the time, but it wasn't clear whether that was a factor in the crash

Police say a car veered off the side of a road in southern New Jersey and crashed into a trailer parked in front of a residence, killing the driver.

NJ.com reports that the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday in Gloucester County's Franklin Township.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't released pending notification of relatives.

Lt. Matt DeCesari said dense fog covered the area at the time, but police don't know whether that was a factor in the crash.

The National Weather Service had issued a dense fog advisory for the county and other areas, saying some areas had visibility of less than one-quarter mile.

