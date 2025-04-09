Norwalk

Car carrier catches fire on I-95 in Norwalk, Conn.

Norwalk Fire Department

A car carrier and four cars it was carrying caught fire on Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Wednesday morning and video from the scene shows intense flames while photos show the extensive damage it caused.

Firefighters responded to Interstate 95 South, just before exit 14, around 5:53 a.m. and they found a car carrier trailer and four out of six vehicles on fire.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

They were able to knock down the fire and specialized towing equipment was brought in to remove the cars and trailer from the highway. 

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Fire officials said the fire appears to have started in the brakes of the trailer and the driver was unable to put it out with an extinguisher, but the fire made its way to the cars above.

Local

New Jersey 6 mins ago

Prospect Park council member faces charges in NJ: Sources

Bronx 6 hours ago

‘Unacceptable': MTA officials speak out on attack against 2 employees

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us