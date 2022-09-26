carjacking

Car Careens Into KFC After NYC Shoplifter Tries to Steal Vehicle: Cops

Cops responding to a report about a shoplifter encountered the scene on Union Turnpike

A driver in the process of being carjacked drove into a KFC restaurant in Queens Monday afternoon, police say, and the suspect was arrested.

Few details were immediately available on the Union Turnpike fray, which started around 2 p.m.

Cops say officers responded to a shoplifting report in the area and the suspect fled the scene, grabbing hold of a driver's steering wheel in a desperate bid to escape.

The driver careened into the KFC on Parsons Boulevard and the would-be carjacker was arrested. No details on either of them or possible injuries were immediately available.

