Car Bursts Into Flame After Striking Atlantic City Expressway Toll Plaza, Killing 3

Three people have died after a car crashed into a toll plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway on Sunday.

New Jersey State Police say the accident was reported after 9 p.m. at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Hamilton Township. A vehicle struck the tolls and burst into flames, killing the driver and two of three passengers. A fourth passenger suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Images taken by a witness showed flames engulfing the entire car and the majority of the toll booth on the far right lane.

It's unclear what caused the incident that closed all eastbound lanes near exit 28. No other information was immediately available and the incident is under investigation, NJSP said.