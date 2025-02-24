Connecticut man dies in skiing accident in Utah

A 53-year-old Canton man has died after a skiing accident in Utah over the weekend, according to police.

Unified Police of Greater Salt Lake in Utah identified the man as Daniel Negrelli.

He was an educator in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Dan Negrelli, a beloved member of our school community. He was an exceptional educator and a cherished mentor, colleague, and friend. Dan made a lasting impact both in and out of the classroom, touching the lives of students and staff in countless ways. This is a tremendous loss for our school, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him. Grief counselors will be available to support students and staff during this difficult time,” the school department said in a statement.

Unified Police of Greater Salt Lake in Utah said they received a call reporting that that someone had found an unresponsive person who appeared to have crashed into a tree at Solitude Mountain Resort on Saturday.

The ski patrol responded and could not save Negrelli.

Police said he was wearing a helmet and the proper gear.