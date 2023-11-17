‘Cannot erase the trauma': NY man sentenced to 40 years to life for raping child relatives

What to Know A Rockaway Beach man was sentenced to 40 years to life for sexually assaulting two child relatives for years, the Queens District Attorney's Office said.

Jason Brown, 37, was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted last month on two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, rape in the first and second degrees, three counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree, one count of criminal sexual act in the second degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of criminal contempt in the first degree; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Aside from his prison term, Brown will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

A Rockaway Beach man was sentenced to 40 years to life for sexually assaulting two child relatives for years, the Queens District Attorney's Office said.

Jason Brown, 37, was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted last month on two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, rape in the first and second degrees, three counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree, one count of criminal sexual act in the second degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of criminal contempt in the first degree; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Aside from his prison term, Brown will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The sentence is in connection to a series of horrific events that took place on July 25, 2019, when Brown called the victims, who were 13 and 9 years at the time, into his bedroom, beating them with a belt and then engaging in oral sexual conduct with them, according to the charges and the testimony presented at trial.

Brown ordered the youngest girl to leave the room and raped the 13-year-old. The older girl then snuck out to a nearby police precinct and told an officer what had just happened. Brown was then arrested.

Subsequently, the girls shared that they were subjected to a history of sexual and physical abuse by Brown for about two years, when the youngest was 8 and the oldest was 10 years old.

“This sexual predator stole the innocence of two young girls, children who bravely stepped forward to tell us about the horrors they were forced to endure," Katz said. "While we cannot erase the trauma they suffered, I hope that today’s sentence provides them a measure of closure.”