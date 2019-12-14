Canine Flu Shuts Down New Jersey Animal Shelter

A dog flu outbreak has forced New Jersey animal shelter to close until the new year.

The Monmouth County SCPA's adoptions and vet services offered through the Vogel Veterinary Clinic have also been shut down.

The SPCA says it notified anyone who has adopted or brought in dogs for treatment for the last three weeks.

Symptoms of this highly contagious virus include appetite loss, nasal discharge, and severe, heavy coughing.

If your dog shows any of these signs, call your veterinarian immediately.