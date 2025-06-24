The FIFA Club World Cup viewings at the Oculus have been canceled for safety reasons, a Port Authority spokesperson said.

Originally set to include a large screen set up on the North Oculus Plaza, where fans could watch games, and includes food and beverage vendors, giveaways, player appearances and performances. The viewings were originally scheduled to run from June 28 through July 13.

“This decision was made in consultation with the NYPD. While there is no specific or credible threat, we are taking prudent measures to ensure the safety of all visitors to the WTC campus. We’ll continue to coordinate closely with our law enforcement partners to keep the region safe," commented PANYNJ Spokesperson Seth Stein.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Although Stein did not directly attribute the decision to the ongoing unrest in the Middle East, the cancellation comes days after the news that the US bombed Iran nuclear sites, which resulted in New York and other large U.S. cities being on "high alert" after the United States military struck three nuclear sites in Iran.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said intelligence did not suggest New York is facing any credible threats, but insisted the situation would be taken seriously given the state's "distinctive global profile."