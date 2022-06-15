Camp City Harvest Kicks Off This Evening at Pier 61 in NYC

City Harvest is back with it's annual tasting event "Summer in the City" this Wednesday -- all with the goal of raising money for those who are facing food insecurity.

The 18th annual event features some of New York chefs, restaurants, and mixologists including Aquavit, Big Gay Ice Cream, Caffe Panna, COTE Korean Steakhouse, Eitan Productions, and more.

This year's theme is "summer camp" -- a theme that will bring you back to your childhood summers with camp favorites like s'mores to refreshing drinks.

The waterfront event will feature music, interactive activities, and performances all evening.

Camp City Harvest will kick off at The Lighthouse on Pier 61, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a premium tasting hour, followed by general admission opening at 7:30 p.m.

The event is organized as a way to raise money for City Harvest, a food rescue organization that has helped to feed more than 1.5 million of New Yorkers facing food insecurity.

For more information about the event or City Harvest itself, click here.