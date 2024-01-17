Contaminated fuel that left NJ drivers stalled out last week was 58% water, officials say

Tests conducted by Camden County officials showed that the contaminated fuel that left dozens of Camden drivers stranded last week was 58% water.

Stalled cars had lined the roadways around a Conoco gas station in Camden, New Jersey, after flood waters were thought to have contaminated the fuel supply there.

Camden's Division of Weights and Measures is currently working to investigate what happened.

The area where the gas station is located along Admiral Wilson Boulevard was hit hard by a storm that left flooding in much of Southern New Jersey.

Throughout that day, tow truck drivers were busy moving impacted vehicles off the roadway. One tow truck driver who spoke with NBC10 said that he believes as many as 100 vehicles were likely stalled out by fuel from the gas station.

A manager for the station -- who asked to only be identified as, Herb -- told NBC10 that, if the gas was indeed contaminated by water, it was sold before anyone was aware there was an issue with the fuel.

"Highway flooded. Water got into the gas, mixed and they sold it," the manager said. "Not knowing, they sold it."

The Division of Weights and Measures said they have received "numerous phone calls and complaints regarding a possible fuel contamination issue at a Conoco gas station."

Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the city of Camden confirmed that at least 26 vehicles were impacted by contaminated gasoline.

Those who believe their vehicles may have been impacted by the fuel at this station is asked to contact the city's Division of Weights and Measures, 856-374-6001 for Camden County and 856-757-7131 for Camden City.

The city is expected to hand out fines on Thursday, officials told NBC10.