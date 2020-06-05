Calls to End NYC Curfew Grow as Cops Arrest Essential Workers Alongside Protesters

The effectiveness of New York City's curfew is questioned as thousands of protesters continue to stay out past 8 p.m. and as police officers arrest essential workers.

A food delivery worker was detained by several NYPD officers on Thursday. A journalist who was standing in front of her residence was roughed up by police on Wednesday. A healthcare worker was beaten by cops after he filmed them past curfew earlier this week. All of them are considered essential workers who are exempt from Mayor Bill de Blasio's curfew.

Addressing the delivery worker who was cuffed by cops near Central Park West and 109th Street, the mayor said, "This is NOT acceptable and must stop."

"Same goes for journalists covering protests and out doing their jobs. They are essential workers, too. We WILL protect their rights. The public depends on the information they provide. Will get NYPD to fix this immediately," he continued.

This delivery guy thought he’s an essential worker, police seemed to disagree. The rules issued before the curfew very unclear but according to the state, restaurants, bar & food industry workers are classified as essential. #nycurfew #NYCPolice pic.twitter.com/OyZVuDkPuM — Kirsti Karttunen (@KirstiKarttunen) June 5, 2020

The worker was only detained, not arrested, for a short period of time, an NYPD spokesperson tells NBC New York. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Are you serious? I'm not even doing anything," and asking the officers to look at his delivery app on his phone.

The spokesperson said officers later verified the food delivery worker's credentials before he was sent on his way.

In a statement, DoorDash said, "We are gathering information and are in contact with City officials to determine what transpired. Essential workers must be able to complete their work and feel safe and secure while doing so, and we are prepared to provide them with our support."

Even as Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio sought to deflect criticism over harsh tactics from police enforcing the curfew, protesters spurred by the death of George Floyd stayed on the streets for another day Thursday and calls for an end to curfew grow.

Actions by the protesters included gathering at Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza, the site where police used batons against demonstrators who were out past the city-imposed curfew a night earlier, for a vigil for Floyd.

At some locations, officials watched, but didn’t immediately move in. At other spots, they made arrests with the batons and riot gear like on previous nights.

In the Bronx, several protesters say cops started blocking the area before curfew began, trapping dozens of protesters on the streets before charging them and making arrests. Around 200 people were arrested on Thursday and well over 2,000 people have been arrested since the protests began last week.

Cities and counties in California announced Thursday that their curfews will be lifted after days of sporadic mayhem were replaced by peaceful protests and some say New York City should do so as well. Several NYC Councilmembers have called on the mayor to end the curfew, which was only imposed after unrest and looting — blamed mostly on non-protesters.

"This curfew is serving as a pretext for aggressive and violent confrontation of protesters by the police. It is doing nothing to make our city more peaceful, it is doing the opposite," Chair of NYC Council health committee Mark Levine said.

The curfew is in effect each day from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., ending on June 8.

Earlier Thursday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea offered an apology for the violent display from police officers, saying "For our part in the damage to civility, for our part in racial bias, in excessive force, unacceptable behavior, unacceptable language and many other mistakes — I am sorry."

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said he believes most of his officers acted appropriately towards peaceful protesters but he offered an apology for the ones who responded to protesters with violence, saying suspensions are on the table.

"I have said where officers have acted unprofessional, we will deal with that, I will deal with that," he added, suggesting that there will "probably be some suspensions."

He says there are about seven videos that are under review by internal affairs, with another three that may come under review from Wednesday night.

Meanwhile in upstate New York, two police officers were suspended after they pushed a 75-year-old man who was out past curfew. The man fell and his head slammed on the concrete, causing blood to flow out of his ear.

Gov. Cuomo late Thursday called the incident "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."

Two Buffalo police officers were suspended without pay Thursday after a video showed authorities knocking down a 75-year-old man during a protest, Mayor Byron Brown said.