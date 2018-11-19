Thought the skies in New York City seemed puzzlingly hazy Monday afternoon? That was all the smoke blowing east from the California wildfires.

New Jersey-based Gary Szatkowski pointed out the smoke descending on the East Coast Monday, tweeting a map from NOAA showing the direction of the plumes traveling 3,000 miles across the U.S.

The smoke isn't expected to cause any health problems for people in this area. Senior meteorologist Tom Kines told the Journal News last week, "The smoke is so high up in the atmosphere. It's kind of diluted anyway as it heads eastward."

The smoke could also make sunsets here more pronounced, he said.

The northern California wildfire has killed at least 77 people in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century, and destroyed more than 10,500 homes. About 1,000 names remain on a list of people unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began in Butte County, about 140 miles north of San Francisco.