Cage the Elephant Singer Arrested at Manhattan's Bowery Hotel

By The Associated Press

Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs during the Wonderfront Music & Arts festival at Seaport Villag on November 20, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz has been charged with criminal weapons possession after police found two loaded guns at a New York City hotel, authorities said.

Shultz, 39, of Nashville, Tennessee was arrested Jan. 5 after police were called to investigate a report of a person with a firearm at Manhattan's Bowery Hotel. Shultz was seen in the hotel lobby bathroom between midnight and 1 a.m. pulling a gun from his front pants pocket, according to a criminal complaint.

A search warrant turned up two loaded .45-caliber handguns in a bag in a hotel room, the complaint said.

Shultz was arraigned Jan. 6 and bail was set at $10,000 cash or $30,000 bond, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said. He is due back in court Jan. 11.

The singer's lawyer, Sanford Talkin, declined to comment when reached by phone Sunday.

Cage the Elephant, the alternative rock band from Bowling Green, Kentucky, broke through in 2008 with the hit “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked." Their album, “Social Cues,” was released in 2019.

