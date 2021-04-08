Cadillac Pushes 97-Year-Old NYC Man Through Glass Storefront, Killing Him

A 97-year-old man died in a horrific Brooklyn accident Wednesday when a 79-year-old driver pulled out of park and onto the curb, driving along a sidewalk and hitting the victim with his bumper, then pushing him into a storefront and pinning him.

Cops responded to a 911 call about a car accident involving a pedestrian on Brighton Beach Avenue, just east of Bright 4 Street, shortly before 4 p.m. Their investigation found the 79-year-old driver was trying to move his parked car from a spot on Brighton Beach Avenue as the 97-year-old sat on a walking device further down the street. He was close to the building line, police said.

The Cadillac driver tried to move west on Brighton Beach Avenue but mounted the curb inside and drove north on the sidewalk, hitting the older man and pushing him through the glass door storefront, leaving the 97-year-old pinned between the doors and the vehicle's front bumper. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Cadillac driver wasn't hurt. No charges have been filed at this time but police say their investigation is ongoing.