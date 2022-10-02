Bystander Grabbing Bite at Brooklyn Chicken Shop Shot: NYPD

A woman making an early morning stop at a Brooklyn chicken restaurant ended up in the hospital with a bullet wound after police say gunfire whizzed into the shop.
Bullets broke the front glass of the restaurant and hit the 35-year-old woman inside who NYPD officials called an unintended target at the shooting at Royal Fried Chicken.
Police said the shooting happened after a group of men got into a fight at the corner of Rockaway Parkway and Church Avenue in East Flatbush. Officers responded around 5 a.m.
The woman was hit in her left wrist. First responders took her to Brookdale Hospital where she was treated for the non-life-threatening injury.
What led to the shooting and who pulled the trigger is still under investigation. No arrests were immediately made.