Bystander, 61, Shot Walking by Fight Breaking Out on NYC Street

A late-night argument turned shooting on a New York City street hospitalized one of the involved parties as well as a 61-year-old bystander who authorities say happened to be walking by at the time.

Police are now looking for the gunman responsible for shooting the 27-year-old man in the forehead and leg, as well as the bystander twice his age, who was also shot in the leg.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday, along 3rd Avenue in Harlem.

A fight between the 27-year-old and a group of six or seven people started escalating tensions when police said one member of the large group pulled out a gun and fired several bullets. The shooter's intended target was struck twice and taken to Mount Sinai Morningside for treatment, police said.

The 61-year-old, who police call an "innocent bystander," was shot in the left leg and transported to Harlem Hospital.

NYPD officials released a first look at the suspected shooter on Friday, nearly one week after the Aug. 13 shooting. No arrests have been made.