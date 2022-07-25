Bye Bye Mosquitos: NYC Is Spraying These Boroughs on Tuesday

Mosquitos be warned: New York City says your days are numbered.

The city's health department is spraying two boroughs on Tuesday with adulticide, a pesticide used to kill adult mosquitos. Officials are targeting neighborhoods in Queens and Staten Island this week.

Crews will begin spraying around 8:30 p.m. and go until around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Here are the neighborhoods on the city's list:

(Queens) Bayside, Bay Terrace, Beechhurst, and Whitestone.

(Brooklyn) Arrochar, Dongan Hills, Grant City, Midland Beach, New Dorp, New Dorp Beach, Old Town, South Beach.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Because bugs and insects come back during the summer, spraying helps to reduce the number of mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus.

Heavy rains may cause standing water, which can lead to more mosquitoes. Be sure to remove standing water from your property to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. You can report standing water that has been sitting for more than 5 days to @nyc311: https://t.co/T6m7KiyCpZ pic.twitter.com/lliH7vtfP8 — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 21, 2022

Trucks will be used to spray adulticide, which kills adult mosquitoes. The risk of pesticides applied are low to people and pets.

However, sensitive groups, such as people with respiratory issues may be affected. To ensure everyone remains safe, the Health Department has provided tips for during and after the application.

During the hours that crews will be spraying, people are encouraged to stay indoors whenever possible and close air conditioner vents if possible.

The city advices after the spraying window people should wash any skin and clothing exposed to pesticides.

New Yorkers are also encouraged to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when they are outside the home.

In the event of bad weather, spraying will be delayed until Wednesday, July 27.

For more information, visit NYC’s health topics site.