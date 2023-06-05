Bye, bye mosquitoes: These NYC neighborhoods will be sprayed this week

Mosquitoes be warned: New York City says your days are numbered.

The city's Health Department plans to spray sections of the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island with an aerial larviciding treatment this week. The city will be targeting marshes and wetland areas, weather permitting, and the helicopter doling out the spray will only be treating nonresidential areas.

The spraying will occur on June 8 and June 9 (Thursday and Friday), as well as Monday, June 12, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., the Health Department said. The aerial application is aimed at killing young mosquitoes before they grow into adults.

The treatment is being deployed in order to reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus. No such cases have been reported yet this season.

Here are the neighborhoods on the city's list:

Staten Island: Parts of Castleton Corners, Elm Park, Graniteville, Meiers Corners, Mid Island, Port Richmond, Randall Manor, Silver Lake, Sunnyside, Tompkinsville, Westerleigh, West New Brighton and Willowbrook

Brooklyn: Parts of Bergen Beach, Brownsville, Canarsie, East Flatbush, East New York, Flatlands, Homecrest, Madison, Marine Park, Midwood, Mill Basin, New Lots, Remsen Village, Sheepshead Bay, Spring Creek and Starrett City

See the maps below for details on which ZIP codes will be spread in the upcoming round.

Staten Island

Here's a map of planned mosquito spray locations in Staten Island next week.

Brooklyn

Here's a map of planned mosquito spray locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens next week.

Mosquito-spraying is critical this time of year because a resurgence of insects and bugs could fuel the summer spread of mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus. Later in the summer, the city will likely use trucks to spray residential areas and use pesticides that pose a low risk to humans and pets.

However, sensitive groups, such as people with respiratory issues may be affected. Vulnerable people should stay indoors during the hours crews are spraying when possible and close air conditioner vents if they can. They should also wash any skin and clothing exposed to pesticides. That goes for fruits and vegetables that may be exposed as well.

The most effective way to control mosquitoes, according to New York City, is to eliminate any standing water. Here are a few other ways to reduce your exposure: