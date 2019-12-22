Busy Midtown Streets Closed Due to Falling Ice: NYPD

What to Know
- Several Manhattan streets were closed Sunday morning due to falling ice
- No one was injured by the ice; the streets were cordoned off as a precautionary measure, police said
- It wasn't immediately clear when the streets would reopen
The NYPD cordoned off several Manhattan streets Sunday morning due to ice falling from buildings.
Central Park South between Columbus Circle and Fifth Avenue; Broadway between West 57th and West 59th streets; and Sixth Avenue between West 42nd and West 43rd streets were all closed as of 10 a.m. due to the ice threat, police said.
No one was injured by the falling ice, the NYPD noted.
It wasn’t immediately clear when the streets would reopen.
