street closures

Busy Midtown Streets Closed Due to Falling Ice: NYPD

No one was injured by the falling ice, but the NYPD closed off the streets as a precautionary measure

99124538
Getty Images

What to Know

  • Several Manhattan streets were closed Sunday morning due to falling ice
  • No one was injured by the ice; the streets were cordoned off as a precautionary measure, police said
  • It wasn't immediately clear when the streets would reopen

The NYPD cordoned off several Manhattan streets Sunday morning due to ice falling from buildings. 

Central Park South between Columbus Circle and Fifth Avenue; Broadway between West 57th and West 59th streets; and Sixth Avenue between West 42nd and West 43rd streets were all closed as of 10 a.m. due to the ice threat, police said. 

No one was injured by the falling ice, the NYPD noted. 

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

NYC Subway 2 hours ago

Attacker Bites Man’s Fingertip Off During Subway Fight: NYPD

Saturday Night Live 6 hours ago

‘SNL’ Marks Eddie Murphy ‘s Return, Democratic Debate’s Wine Cave Moment

It wasn’t immediately clear when the streets would reopen.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

street closuresManhattanfalling ice
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us