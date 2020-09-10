New York City

Business Leaders Craft Letter Demanding de Blasio Address ‘Quality of Life' Issues in NYC

In the letter, the signers cited the city’s success in containing the virus, but said "there is widespread anxiety over public safety, cleanliness and other quality of life issues that are contributing to deteriorating conditions in commercial districts and neighborhoods across the five boroughs"

Getty Images

The leaders of a number of businesses urged Mayor Bill de Blasio in a letter Thursday “to take immediate action” on public safety and other issues in New York City as part of dealing with the city’s longer-term economic concerns.

Among the more than 150 people on the letter were the heads of Citigroup, Macys, and the WNBA.

In the letter, the signers cited the city’s success in containing the virus, but said “there is widespread anxiety over public safety, cleanliness and other quality of life issues that are contributing to deteriorating conditions in commercial districts and neighborhoods across the five boroughs.”

News

indoor dining 16 hours ago

Mayor Issues Warning on NYC Indoor Dining as New CDC Report Links Eating Out to Higher Risk

Brooklyn 20 hours ago

16 NYC Teachers Test Positive for COVID-19 as State Weighs Mandatory Flu Shots

Mayor says the move is prompted by "unacceptable conditions," but protesters say the decision is politically motivated. News 4's Myles Miller reports.

They said people would be “slow to return unless their concerns about security and the livability” were dealt with.

The letter said restoring essential services was “a necessary precursor for solving the city’s longer term, complex, economic challenges.”

On Twitter, de Blasio said, “We’re grateful for our business community and are partnering to rebuild a fairer, better city.”

This article tagged under:

New York CityBill de BlasioBusiness
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us